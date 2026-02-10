Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slides 4.30% to 11.67.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,969.20, a premium of 34.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,935.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 67.85 points or 0.26% to 25,935.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.30% to 11.67.

BSE, HDFC Bank and Eternal were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

