Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
NSE India VIX slides 3.55% to 12.22.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,827, a premium of 7.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,819.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 93.95 points or 0.37% to 25,819.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.55% to 12.22.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

