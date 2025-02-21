Nifty hovers below 22,800; media shares decline

The key domestic indices traded with significant losses in the afternoon trade, weighed down by concerns over potential U.S. retaliatory tariffs and continued foreign selling, which dampened risk sentiment. The Nifty hovered below the 22,800 level. Media shares declined after rising for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 511.84 points or 0.67% to 75,225.75. The Nifty 50 index declined 141.35 points or 0.63% to 22,767.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.57%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,620 shares rose and 2,246 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The Flash India Manufacturing PMI for February registered at 60.6, up from a final reading of 57.7 in January. While most of the subcomponents of the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI retreated compared to January, the index decreased from 57.7 in January to 57.1 in February. Despite this dip, the latest reading remains well above the long-term average of 54.1, signaling a robust improvement in the sector's overall health.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, Rapid restocking around the world continues to lift new export orders. A healthy acceleration in orders and output is keeping firms optimistic about the future. Input prices eased while output prices rose at a faster pace, leading to improved margins, especially for goods producers.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index declined 1.28% to 1,490.80. The index gained 1.23% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.29%), Dish TV India (down 2.7%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.6%), Tips Music (down 1.63%), Sun TV Network (down 1.31%), Den Networks (down 0.83%), Saregama India (down 0.62%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.56%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.31%) and PVR Inox (down 0%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.82% to 6.825 as compared with the previous close of 6.812.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.7225, compared with its close of 86.6400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement were down 0.35% to Rs 85,719.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.21% to 106.57.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.19% to 4.480.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement shed 45 cents or 0.59% to $76.03 a barrel.

