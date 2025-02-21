Tanla Platforms arm incorporates WOS in Indonesia

Tanla Platforms announced that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Karix Mobile Private, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named PT Karix Communications Indonesia, to expand its business operations in Indonesia.

Karix Mobile has subscribed Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 10 billion of PT Karix Communications.

PT Karix Communications will operate in the CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) sector facilitating seamless connectivity between businesses and consumers. It has been strategically incorporated to spearhead and extend its business operations in Indonesia. This expansion aims to tap into the dynamic markets in Indonesia, leveraging Karix's expertise and innovative solutions to meet the evolving communication needs of the region.

100% of the paid-up share capital of the PT Karix Communications will be held by Karix Mobile Private.

Tanla Platforms has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry, dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 15.43% to Rs 118.51 crore on 0.21% fall in net sales to Rs 1,000.43 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter rose 1.22% to end at Rs 503.80 on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

