Nifty January futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,261.75, a premium of 58.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,203.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 108.60 points or 0.47% to 23,203.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.81% to 15.75.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News