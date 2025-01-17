SBI Life gains as PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 551-cr in Q3 FY25

SBI Life Insurance Company added 1.76% after the company reported 71.19% increase in net profit to Rs 550.82 crore despite a 52.21% fall in total income to Rs 18,542.16 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The life insurer's net premium income grew by 11.25% YoY to Rs 24,827.54 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, the company reported a loss of Rs 6,281.65 crore from investments during the December quarter FY25, compared to an income of Rs 16,468.64 crore in the same period of FY24.

The companys net worth grew by 15% YoY to Rs 16,590 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 14,430 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

SBI Life reported a robust solvency ratio of 2.04 as on 31 September 2024 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50, indicating a strong financial position of the company.

Asset under management (AuM) jumped 19% YoY to Rs 4,41,680 crore as on 31 December 2024 with a debt-equity mix of 61:39. Over 95% of the debt investments are in AAA and sovereign instruments.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit jumped by 47.72% to Rs 1,599.79 crore despite a 2.22% decline in total income to Rs 92,949.25 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Value of new business (VoNB) increased by 6% YoY to Rs 4,290 crore for 9M FY25. VoNB margin reduced to 26.9% in 9M FY25 as against 28.1% recorded in 9M FY24.

New business premium (NBP) rose 1% YoY to Rs 26,260 crore in 9M FY25.

Gross written premium (GWP) grew 9% to 60,979. crore in 9M FY25, mainly due to 12% growth in new business regular premium (RP) and 15% growth in renewal premium (RP) in 9M FY25.

The companys total cost ratio for 9M FY25 was at 10.2% as compared with 9.9% reported in 9M FY24. The commission ratio was 4.9% in 9M FY25 as against 4.8% in 9M FY24. Operating expense ratio for 9M FY25 was 5.3% as against 5.1% in 9M FY24.

Annualized premium equivalent (APE) stood at Rs 15,969 crore, registering growth of 11% YoY.

SBI Life recorded strong growth in 13th month and 61st month persistency (based on premium considering Regular Premium/ Limited Premium payment under individual category) in 9M FY 25 by 83 bps and 521 bps respectively due to our focus on improving the quality of business and customer retention.

SBI Life Insurance Company is carrying on the business of life insurance. The company's life insurance business comprises individual life and group business, including participating, non-participating, pension, group gratuity, group leave encashment, group superannuation, group immediate annuity, unit-linked insurance products, variable insurance products, health, and microinsurance. Some of these policies have riders such as accident and disability benefit, level term, and critical illness.

