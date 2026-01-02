Nifty January futures trade at premium

India VIX climbed 2.88% to 9.45.The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,478.30, a premium of 149.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,328.55 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index surged 182 points or 0.70% to 26,328.55.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 2.88% to 9.45.
ITC, Coal India and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.
