Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
India VIX climbed 2.88% to 9.45.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,478.30, a premium of 149.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,328.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index surged 182 points or 0.70% to 26,328.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 2.88% to 9.45.

ITC, Coal India and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

