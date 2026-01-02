Larsen & Toubro secures orders from Steel Authority of India

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of L&T has secured major orders from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and other customers, for EPC projects and products in the domestic metals sector. According to the company's project classification, the orders valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

L&T and SAIL share a long-standing relationship spanning several decades, marked by the successful execution of numerous metallurgical projects across India. This partnership continues to play a pivotal role in advancing India's steel manufacturing ecosystem through innovation, capacity augmentation and sustainable development.

Under its ambitious modernisation and expansion programme, SAIL plans to increase the crude steel capacity of the IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur, West Bengal, from 2.5 MTPA to 6.5 MTPA. As part of this expansion, M&M has been awarded the complete engineering, procurement and installation package for critical process plants, including the Coke Oven Battery, By-Product Plant, Basic Oxygen Furnace and a specialised equipment package for material handling, which together form the core of the new steel complex.