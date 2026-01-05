Nifty January futures trade at premium

India VIX climbed 6.05% to 10.02.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,329, a premium of 78.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,250.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 78.25 points or 0.30% to 26,250.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.05% to 10.02.

HDFC Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

