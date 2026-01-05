Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India VIX climbed 6.05% to 10.02.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,329, a premium of 78.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,250.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 78.25 points or 0.30% to 26,250.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.05% to 10.02.

HDFC Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets end at over two-month highs

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.38%

Sensex settles 322 pts lower; Nifty ends near 26,250 mark; VIX rallies 6.05%

Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Baazar Style Retail posts 13% YoY rise in Q3 standalone revenue

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story