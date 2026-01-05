Japanese markets end at over two-month highs

Japanese markets ended at over two-month highs, led by gains in large-cap semiconductor-related shares.

Advantest and Tokyo Electron both surged around 8 percent ahead of the annual CES technology trade show in Las Vegas this week.

Investors also cheered data that showed Japan's manufacturing activity steadied in December after five months of contraction.

The Nikkei average briefly topped 52,000 for the first time in about two months before ending 2.97 percent higher at 51,832.80. The broader Topix index closed up 2.01 percent at 3,477.52.

