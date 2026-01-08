Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 25,965, a premium of 88.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,876.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index tanked 263.90 points or 1.01% to 25,876.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.53% to 10.60.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

