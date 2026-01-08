Prestige Group to acquire 16.38 acres of land in Chennai's Padi Area

Prestige Estates Projects informed that Prestige Group, through Canopy Living LLP, a joint venture between Prestige Estates Projects and Arihant Foundations & Housing, has signed a pact to acquire a 16.381-acre land parcel in Padi, Chennai.

The land parcel is strategically located near Anna Nagar, one of Chennais most established and prime residential micro-markets, known for its strong social infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and mature residential character.

The acquisition aligns with Prestige Groups strategy to strengthen its presence in high-quality urban locations while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Prestige Group said it continues to evaluate well-located land acquisition opportunities across key markets to support its future residential and mixed-use development pipeline.