Startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India's future: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society during a roundtable with Indian AI Start-Ups. He noted that India will host the India AI Impact Summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector. He highlighted that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation with & leveraging AI. Prime Minister emphasised that startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of Indias future and said that the country has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation. He added that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of Made in India, Made for the World.

Prime Minister further said that the worlds trust in India is the countrys biggest strength. He emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles. He said startups should also work towards global leadership from India, and noted that India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally. He also suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages.