GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 399.62 croreNet profit of GNA Axles declined 16.21% to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 399.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 374.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales399.62374.02 7 OPM %13.7115.84 -PBDT51.5257.22 -10 PBT37.7645.01 -16 NP27.7633.13 -16
