Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 62613.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 8.72% to Rs 12040.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11074.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 62613.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59381.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.62613.0059381.0026.6125.2617451.0016232.0016231.0014989.0012040.0011074.00

