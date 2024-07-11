Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 62613.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 8.72% to Rs 12040.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11074.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 62613.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59381.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62613.0059381.00 5 OPM %26.6125.26 -PBDT17451.0016232.00 8 PBT16231.0014989.00 8 NP12040.0011074.00 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vidyut launches offline pre-owned EV sales and financing platform

LIVE: In line with RBI survey, June inflation likely to be close to 5%, says Shaktikanta Das

'Viksit Bharat' goal can be achieved by having smaller families: JP Nadda

Sarfira advance booking: Kumar-starrer mints Rs 24 lakh, sells 12k tickets

'It's your job, it's not our job': JPMorgan Chase CEO on work-life balance

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story