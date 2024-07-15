Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NSE's India VIX rallied 3.36% to 14.19.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,622.05, a premium of 35.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,586.70 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 84.55 points or 0.35% to 24,586.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.36% to 14.19.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India Post GDS Recruitment alert 2024: Apply for 44,228 vacancies online

HUL to sell Pureit to A. O. Smith for an enterprise value of $72 million

Mumbai's average home prices soar to record high of Rs 94 lakh: Report

Estonia's PM Kaja Kallas steps down, to become EU's foreign policy chief

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story