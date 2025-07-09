Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 2.09% to 11.94.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,550, a premium of 73.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,476.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 46.40 points or 0.18% to 25,476.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.09% to 11.94.

Vedanta, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

