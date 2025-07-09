Prestige Estate records 300% YoY growth in sales in Q1

Prestige Estates Projects said that its sales for Q1 FY26 aggregated to Rs 12,126.4 crore, marking a 300% growth over the same period last year.

Sales volume for the period under review stood at 9.55 million square feet, a 234% increase YoY. The company sold 4,718 units in Q1 FY26.

Average realization stood at Rs 13,339 per square foot for apartments while plotted developments fetched Rs 7,343 per square foot in Q1 FY26.

The collections jumped 55% YoY to Rs 4,522.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company launched four residential projects totaling 14.94 million square feet during the quarter, including its first-ever launch in the NCR region. These launches featured a mix of plotted developments and integrated townships, catering to diverse homebuyer segments.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, said: Q1 FY26 has been a milestone quarter for Prestige, with significant progress across multiple fronts. We made a strong entry into the NCR market with the launch of The Prestige City, Indirapuram, which received an exceptional response with about 80% of the inventory sold at launcha clear reflection of customer confidence and our growing brand equity in North India. This played a key role in delivering our highest-ever quarterly sales and collections. We also marked our first completions in Mumbai, further reinforcing our execution capabilities in Indias most dynamic cities. In parallel, the filing of the DRHP for our hospitality platform signals our intent to unlock long-term value across verticals. This quarter reflects the momentum, diversification, and execution strength driving the next phase of Prestiges growth.