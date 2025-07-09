Nifty ends below 25,500 level; realty shares tumble

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest cuts today, weighed down by global uncertainty after US President Donald Trump proposed steep tariffs on pharmaceutical importsa key export segment for India. Investor caution ahead of the Q1 FY26 earnings season further pressured market sentiment. The Nifty settled below the 25,500 level.

Realty, metal and oil & gas shares declined, while FMCG, consumer durables and auto shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 176.43 points or 0.21% to 83,536.08. The Nifty 50 index fell 46.40 points or 0.18% to 25,476.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.45%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,074 shares rose and 1,930 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.09% to 11.94. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Travel Food Services received bids for 3,74,42,314 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:46 IST on Wednesday (9 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (7 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (9 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

New Listing: Shares of Crizac were at Rs 307.45 on the BSE, representing a premium of 25.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 245. The scrip was listed at 280, exhibiting a premium of 14.29% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 307.95 and a low of Rs 275. On the BSE, over 87.11 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 1.49% to 967.75. The index rose 0.83% over the past three trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (down 3.8%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.47%), Raymond Realty (down 3.25%), Godrej Properties (down 2.33%), Raymond (down 1.64%), DLF (down 1.53%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.41%), Sobha (down 0.84%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.67%) and Anant Raj (down 0.59%) declined.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers (up 1.1%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors shed 0.11%. The companys global wholesales (including Jaguar Land Rover) declined 9% to 2,99,664 units compared with Q1 FY26. Global wholesale of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26 was at 87,569, lower by 6% over Q1 FY25. Vedanta fell 3.21% after US-based Viceroy Research said it has shorted the debt stack of Vedanta Resources (VRL), the parent company, describing it as a "financial zombie" kept alive by draining cash from its Indian subsidiary. Oriana Power hit an upper circuit of 5% after its wholly owned subsidiary, True Knight, signed BESPA with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to set up a 50 MW/100 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rajasthan.

Religare Enterprises rallied 6.20% after the company said that its board will meet on 11 July 2025 to consider a proposal for raising funds through a preferential allotment, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals. Bajel Projects rallied 4.51% after the company announced a significant capacity expansion plan to cater to rising captive demand and boost sales in both domestic and international markets. Bharat Road Network rose 3.50% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Orissa Steel Expressway Pvt (OSEPL), received Rs 383.85 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 0.32%. The company announced that its handled cargo volume in container terms decreased to 164 thousand TEUs for Q1 FY26 from 165 thousand TEUs recorded in Q1 FY25, down 0.60%.

JSW Steel shed 0.35%. The company has recorded consolidated steel production of 7.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26, up 14% as compared with the production volume of 6.35 million tonnes reported in Q1 FY25. Aurionpro Solutions rose 0.86%. The company announced that it has secured a multi-million-dollar contract to deploy its digital banking platform for a leading African bank. Signatureglobal (India) rose 0.70%. The company reported a 63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in pre-sales to Rs 2,640 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,620 crore in Q4 FY25. Global Markets: European markets traded higher on Wednesday as investors attempting to gauge the full scope of US President Donald Trumps trade tariffs

Asian markets ended mixed after US President Donald Trump ruled out any extension to the looming August 1 tariff deadline. On Tuesday, he also announced a steep 50% duty on copper imports and signaled that more sector-specific tariffs could follow soon. In a bold move, Trump threatened to slap tariffs of up to 200% on pharmaceutical exports to the US. However, he added a grace period of "about a year, year and a half" before the measure kicks in. Meanwhile, fresh economic data from China painted a mixed picture. The country's producer price index tumbled 3.6% in June from a year earlier, the sharpest drop in nearly two years. On the flip side, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1% year-on-year.