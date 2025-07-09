Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson for rollout of Fixed Wireless Access services in India

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have deepened their long-standing relationship with a new agreement to support Bharti Airtel's rollout of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India with its core network portfolio. The deployment will enhance Airtel core capability and capacity for Fixed Wire less Access, thereby elevating the customer experience for Airtel FWA users.
As part of this agreement, Ericsson is introducing a new platform which will support higher capacity with a smaller footprint and better total cost of ownership. The solution builds on the previously an nounced dual-mode 5G Core solution deal between Ericsson and Airtel for 5G packet core which cre ated a unified and future-ready network infrastructure, underpinning Airtel's journey to 5G Standalone (SA).
