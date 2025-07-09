Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Adani Green Energy announced that CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics recently reviewed the ESG rating of the Company and assigned the overall ESG rating of 'Crisil ESG 66' and a Core ESG rating of 'Crisil Core ESG 68'. The Company continues to be placed under the 'Strong' ESG rating category.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

