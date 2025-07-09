Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Global Consumer Banking business unit of Intellect Design Arena, today announced the successful implementation of eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FIBE), marking a significant milestone in the bank's digital transformation journey.

As Egypt's first Islamic commercial bank and a leader in Islamic banking, FIBE continues to pioneer innovation in Shariah-compliant banking services across both retail and corporate sectors. The deployment of eMACH.ai DEP signals a bold shift from legacy infrastructure to a unified, customer-first digital banking experience rooted in FIB's vision: to be the best bank in providing Islamic services and products to our customers and correspondents, while achieving sustainable growth and reinforcing the Bank's position regionally and internationally.

eMACH.ai DEP is built on a composable architecture consisting of Events, Microservices, API, Cloud, Headless architecture and embedded AI. The platform creates business impact by enabling seamless, contextual engagement across the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition and engagement to retention, through both self-service and assisted channels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Nifty ends below 25,500 level; realty shares tumble

Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson for rollout of Fixed Wireless Access services in India

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with Zentiva

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story