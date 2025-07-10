Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 2.24% to 11.67.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,414, a premium of 58.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,355.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 120.85 points or 0.47% to 25,355.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.24% to 11.67.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

