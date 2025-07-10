Deepak Fertilizers and its subsidiary enters into long term agreement with Petronet LNG

For regasification of Liquefied Natural GasDeepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp and Performance Chemiserve (PCL), a step-down subsidiary of the Company has entered into a long-term agreement with Petronet LNG (PLL) for regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Building upon the Long term LNG contract entered with Norwegian giant, Equinor ASA, the Company now ties up the last mile connectivity with a Regassification Contract with Petronet.
The aforesaid agreement will help the Company and PCL in ensuring logistical and commercial arrangement required to receive imported LNG to its manufacturing facilities via the existing national gas grid in Taloja, Mumbai helping deliver its integrated Gas-to-Ammonia-to-Chemicals value chain strategy.
Under the terms of the agreement, Petronet LNG will regasify approximately 25 TBTUs of LNG annually, post an initial ramp-up period, primarily at its Dahej terminal. The regasified gas will be primarily supplied to the Company and PCL's manufacturing facilities units at Taloja for internal consumption.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app