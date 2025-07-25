Asian shares end lower, China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.33%

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday ahead of a key week featuring U.S. tariff decisions, big tech earnings and central bank meetings.

The dollar steadied near two-week lows as focus shifted to the Fed and BoJ meetings due next week, with both expected to hold rates steady.

Gold dipped below $3,360 per ounce after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed his clash with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over cost overruns, making it clear that he saw the issue of lower interest rates as a more pressing concern.

Oil prices climbed in Asian trade, fueled by optimism surrounding a potential trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union and expectations of Russian export restrictions.