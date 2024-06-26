Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX slipped 1.86% to 14.05.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,862.10, a discount of 6.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,868.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 147.50 points or 0.78% to 23,868.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.86% to 14.05.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

