Route Mobile enables WhatsApp-based ticketing for Nagpur, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi Metro

Route Mobile has partnered with Billeasy E Solutions (Billeasy) and enabled WhatsApp-based ticket booking for Pune, Hyderabad, and Nagpur metros in addition to Delhi.

More than 75 lakh commuters use these metros every day. To purchase tickets, they need to visit the official WhatsApp account of the respective metro, choose the stations, make the payment, and receive tickets directly from the WhatsApp interface. They can also pay for the ticket right from WhatsApp.

Currently, 15 cities in India have active Metro services, and Route Mobile has already enabled this solution for four of them, making it the largest enabler in the domain. Route Mobile first launched this service for Delhi Metro in the second half of 2023. Now, they have enabled this service for three additional cities - Nagpur, Pune & Hyderabad through a partnership with integration partner Billeasy, who have been pioneers of this solution since 2020.

Ticket booking on WhatsApp involves creating advanced solutions and the latest features like web views and payment integrations. Route Mobile was one of the early adopters of these features to create a solution that is simple to use for the general public and reliable in terms of availability, speed and security. This solution has been developed in Route Lab, the R&D center of Route Mobile.

To use this service, the user has to chat with the official WhatsApp account of the metro, follow the simple instructions like selecting 'from' and 'to' stations and number of tickets and make the payment via their preferred payment method (UPI, Net banking, Credit or debit cards). Upon successful completion, the user will receive the tickets as a WhatsApp message in the form of a link that will open the QR ticket which they can present at the time of entering the station and complete their journey

