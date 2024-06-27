Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 24,047.10, a premium of 2.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,044.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 175.70 points or 0.74% to 24,044.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.12% to 14.03.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

