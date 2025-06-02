Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX surged 6.71% to 17.16.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,809, a premium of 92.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,716.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 34.10 points or 0.14% to 24,716.60

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term

State Bank of India (SBI), Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) and Eternal were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.