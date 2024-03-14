Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 5.61% as shares advanced.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,256.80, a premium of 110.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,146.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 148.95 points or 0.68% to 22,146.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.61% to 13.62.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

