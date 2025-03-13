Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 3.01% to 13.28.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,437, a premium of 39.80 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,397.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 73.30 points or 0.33% to 22,397.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.01% to 13.28.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

