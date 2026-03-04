Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX surged 23.40% to 21.14.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,578 a premium of 97.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,480.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 385.20 points or 1.55% to 24,480.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 23.40% to 21.14.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars allots 6.69 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 3.61%

Asian shares hit hard, China benchmark down 0.98%

Sensex settles 1,123 pts lower, Nifty ends below 24,500; VIX zooms 23.41%

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP names nine candidates from six states

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story