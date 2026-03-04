Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajya Sabha elections: BJP names nine candidates from six states

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP names nine candidates from six states

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced nine candidates for the 2026 biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha across six states. Tomorrow, March 5, is the last date for filing nominations for the March 16 elections.

From Bihar, the BJP has nominated party chief Nitin Nabin and state leader Shivesh Kumar.

In Assam, sitting MLA Terash Gowalla and cabinet minister Jogen Mohan have been fielded. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated the BJP will not contest the third seat, citing limited prospects.

From Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma, a member of the State Women Commission, has been named. In Haryana, former MP Sanjay Bhatia will contest.

In Odisha, the BJP has picked state unit president Manmohan Samal and outgoing MP Sujeet Kumar. From West Bengal, former state unit president Rahul Sinha has been fielded.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

