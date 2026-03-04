Rajya Sabha elections: BJP names nine candidates from six states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced nine candidates for the 2026 biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha across six states. Tomorrow, March 5, is the last date for filing nominations for the March 16 elections.

From Bihar, the BJP has nominated party chief Nitin Nabin and state leader Shivesh Kumar.

In Assam, sitting MLA Terash Gowalla and cabinet minister Jogen Mohan have been fielded. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated the BJP will not contest the third seat, citing limited prospects.

From Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma, a member of the State Women Commission, has been named. In Haryana, former MP Sanjay Bhatia will contest.