India VIX slumped 15.52% to 17.86.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,832 a premium of 66.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,765.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 285.40 points or 1.17% to 24,765.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 15.52% to 17.86.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

