Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX soared 11.99% to 12.24.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,745.15, a premium of 101.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,643.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 223.45 points or 1% to 22,643.40.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 11.99% to 12.24.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Congress candidate withdraws nomination for Indore Lok Sabha seat, joins BJP

eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 850.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 380.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story