Nifty May futures trade at premium

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,745.15, a premium of 101.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,643.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 223.45 points or 1% to 22,643.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 11.99% to 12.24.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

