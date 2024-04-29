Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 26.93 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 233.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.05% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 104.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.9322.46 20 104.32111.24 -6 OPM %6.247.84 -7.256.32 - PBDT1.261.10 15 5.404.60 17 PBT0.690.49 41 3.172.21 43 NP0.600.18 233 1.191.47 -19

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

