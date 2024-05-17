Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
May 17 2024
Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra and Container Corporation of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,504, a premium of 37.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,466.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 62.25 points or 0.28% to 22,466.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.98% to 19.80.

Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra and Container Corporation of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

