Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC PAT slips to Rs 5,020 cr in Q4 FY24

ITC PAT slips to Rs 5,020 cr in Q4 FY24

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The diversified conglomerate's net profit declined marginally to Rs 5,020.20 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 5,086.86 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Net revenue was at Rs 16,371 crore in the March quarter, up 1.4% from Rs 16,150 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose marginally to Rs 6,534 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 6,522 crore reported in Q4 FY23. It includes exceptional item aggregating Rs 2.05 crore incurred during the quarter in relation to the demerger of the companys Hotels Business into ITC Hotels.

EBITDA reduced to Rs 6,163 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against Rs 6,209 crore registered in Q4 FY23.

Total FMCG segment revenue grew by 7.51% YoY to Rs 13,225.01 crore during the period under review.

The FMCG-others businesses delivered resilient performance amidst marked slowdown in consumption. The segment revenue grew by 7.2% YoY and margins expanded 60 bps YoY on comparable basis. The growth in this segment was driven by staples, biscuits, snacks, dairy, homecare and agarbatti while EDUCATION & stationery products business continued to witnessed strong traction.

The FMCG Cigarettes segment witnessed consolidation of volumes on a high base after a period of sustained growth momentum. Net revenue from Cigarettes business was up by 7% YoY during the quarter. Sequentially, the net revenue increased by 5.2%, amidst subdued demand conditions in the overall consumption space.

The revenue of the Hotels segment jumped 14.9% YoY to Rs 898 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin was up by 340 bps YoY to 38.2% in Q4 FY24, driven by higher RevPARs, structural cost interventions and operating leverage.

Agri Business revenue de-grew by 13.4% YoY in Q4, impacted by trade restrictions on agri commodities. Strategic portfolio (comprising value-added agri products) and leaf tobacco revenues was up 18% YoY in Q4 FY24.

The company said that strong customer relationships and agile execution in leaf tobacco & value added agri products continued to drive growth in these categories.

The revenue from paperboards, paper & packaging declined 6.7% YoY to Rs 2,073 crore Q4 FY24. The segment remained impacted by low-priced Chinese supplies in international markets (including India), muted domestic demand, surge in wood cost and high base effect.

On full year basis, the companys net profit rose 8.9% to Rs 20421.97 crore despite of 1.1% decline in net revenue to Rs 64,713 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the FMCG majors board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for FY24. The record date for the same is fixed on Tuesday, 4 June 2024. The dividend, if declared, will be paid between Monday, 29 July 2024 and Wednesday 31 July 2024.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

Shares of ITC added 0.14% to Rs 440.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex slips 118 pts, Nifty holds 22,200; TaMo slips 1.8%

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks under pressure

Mphasis slides after Q3 PAT slips 5% QoQ to Rs 374 cr

Devyani Intl slips after Q3 PAT drops 86% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Ashoka Buildcon slides as Q3 PAT slips 21% YoY

CSB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Azad Engineering wins contract to supply turbo engines to GTRE

HEG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story