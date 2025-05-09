Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.38%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.10%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.38% at 823.75 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd shed 5.47%, Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 4.15% and DLF Ltd slipped 3.56%. The Nifty Realty index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.34% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index is down 1.84% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.10% to close at 24008 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.10% to close at 79454.47 today.

