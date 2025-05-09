Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State Bank of India announced that the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of the Bank in the meeting held on 9 May 2025 has accorded approval to divest 413,44,04,897 equity shares of Yes Bank (YBL), being equivalent to 13.19% (approx.) of Yes Bank shares to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), at Rs.21.50 per equity share, for a consideration of Rs.8888,97,05,285 and paisa 50 only (Rs.8888.97 crores approx.), subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals by the acquirer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market tumbles as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; Nifty settles below 24,050

K.P.R. Mill rallies as Q4 PAT inches up 1% QoQ to Rs 205 crore

Kirloskar Ferrous rises as Q4 PAT spurts 417% YoY to Rs 92 cr

NDR Auto Components forms 50:50 JV with Hayashi Telempu, Japan

Vishal Mega Mart allots 2.71 cr equity shares under ESOP

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story