State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

State Bank of India announced that the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of the Bank in the meeting held on 9 May 2025 has accorded approval to divest 413,44,04,897 equity shares of Yes Bank (YBL), being equivalent to 13.19% (approx.) of Yes Bank shares to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), at Rs.21.50 per equity share, for a consideration of Rs.8888,97,05,285 and paisa 50 only (Rs.8888.97 crores approx.), subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals by the acquirer.

