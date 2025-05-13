Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slips 1.04% to 18.20.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,646.70, a premium of 68.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,578.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 346.35 points or 1.39% to 24,578.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.04% to 18.20.

Infosys, One 97 Communications and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

