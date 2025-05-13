R Systems earns advanced specialization in Kubernetes on Azure

Also earns five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations on Azure

R Systems International (a Blackstone portfolio company) announced that it has earned the Advanced Specialization in Kubernetes on Azure, a prestigious recognition that highlights deep expertise in deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications in production environments.

This specialization is awarded to partners who meet rigorous standards for customer success and technical expertise, including a third-party audit that validates organization's proficiency in deploying and managing container-based workloads at scale.

Achieving this milestone reinforces R Systems' leadership in cloud-native engineering and the ability to deliver secure, scalable, and resilient application infrastructures that power next-gen digital experiences for global enterprises. It also positions R Systems as a partner of choice for enterprises modernizing their application infrastructure on Azure.

In addition to this specialization, R Systems also earned five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations on Azure including:

Solutions Partner for Infrastructure

Solutions Partner for Data & AI

Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation

Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Solutions Partner for Security

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with advanced capabilities, R Systems gains early access to Microsoft technologies and resources, enabling faster, more impactful innovation for its clients.

