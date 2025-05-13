Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems earns advanced specialization in Kubernetes on Azure

R Systems earns advanced specialization in Kubernetes on Azure

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Also earns five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations on Azure

R Systems International (a Blackstone portfolio company) announced that it has earned the Advanced Specialization in Kubernetes on Azure, a prestigious recognition that highlights deep expertise in deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications in production environments.

This specialization is awarded to partners who meet rigorous standards for customer success and technical expertise, including a third-party audit that validates organization's proficiency in deploying and managing container-based workloads at scale.

Achieving this milestone reinforces R Systems' leadership in cloud-native engineering and the ability to deliver secure, scalable, and resilient application infrastructures that power next-gen digital experiences for global enterprises. It also positions R Systems as a partner of choice for enterprises modernizing their application infrastructure on Azure.

In addition to this specialization, R Systems also earned five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations on Azure including:

Solutions Partner for Infrastructure

Also Read

LIVE news: Echoes of Operation Sindoor's success heard across the globe, says PM Modi

BillDesk's M N Srinivasu appointed IAMAI chairperson for two-year term

Mike Hesson appointed as new Pakistan cricket team white-ball coach

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex crashes 1,282-pts, Nifty at 24,578; IT, Auto, FMCG top drag

Second Trump Residences project in Gurugram sells out for ₹3,250 crore

Solutions Partner for Data & AI

Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation

Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Solutions Partner for Security

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with advanced capabilities, R Systems gains early access to Microsoft technologies and resources, enabling faster, more impactful innovation for its clients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero Motocorp gains after Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 1,081 cr

Board of The Anup Engineering appoints Chief Human Resource Officer and Chief Quality Officer

UCO Bank announces revision in benchmark interest rates

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story