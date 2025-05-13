Hero Motocorp gains after Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 1,081 cr

Hero Motocorp added 2.48% to Rs 4,089.65 after the company's standalone net profit increased 6.39% to Rs 1,080.94 crore on a 4.41% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 9,938.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.88% YoY to Rs 1,442.45 crore during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,416 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 4% YoY.

Hero MotoCorp sold 13.81 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in fourth quarter of FY25, down 0.79% from 13.92 lakh units sold in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 16.18% to Rs 4,609.95 crore on 8.81% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 40,756.37 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The companys growth was led by robust performance in both the EV and global business. Strengthening its foothold in the EV category, the company recorded its highest ever EV sales, marking a nearly 200% increase over FY24. The company continued its upward trajectory, registering a 43% growth year-on-year in its global business.

Pawan Munjal, executive chairman of Hero MotoCorp, said, The Pahalgam attack and the recent developments along our borders serve as a powerful reminder of the ongoing threats our nation faces. As we unite to confront terrorism and uphold the values of humanity, we are guided by the strong leadership of our Honble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Moments like these highlight the true essence of leadership its not just about running organizations, but about shaping how we respond, how we support, and how we lead with empathy and resolve. As leaders in Indian and global industry, it is our duty to stand with our people, our communities, and above all, with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who protect us from those who seek to harm our nation.

Vikram S Kasbekar, executive director & acting chief executive officer, said, We achieved highest‐ever revenue and profit in the year, reinforcing our position as the market leader for the 24th consecutive year, closing both CY24 and FY25 at the top.

Our success during the year was underpinned by robust growth across the premium, scooter, and EV segments, fueled by several new product launches. Export volumes outpaced industry trends, and we further expanded our premium retail footprint across India while entering new global markets.

We are observing strong retail traction, especially in our new premium and scooter offerings. Continued consolidation in the core segment, growth in the 125cc category, and the upcoming EV launch position us well for sustained momentum.

Vivek Anand, chief financial officer, said, Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the near‐to‐mid‐term outlook, key macroeconomic indicators, including revised income tax slabs, repo rate cuts, a strengthening rural economy, and a favorable monsoon forecast, are expected to support industry growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 per share, subject to members approval at the ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed the record date as July 24, 2025. The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing 42nd AGM

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

