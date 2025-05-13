Sensex settles 1,282 pts lower, Nifty ends below 24,600 level ; IT shares decline

The key equity indices ended with major cuts today amid profit booking, rising U.S. yields, and weakness in heavyweights, as easing U.S.-China tensions and higher crude prices failed to lift sentiment. The Nifty ended below the 24,600 level. IT, FMCG, and auto sectors witnessed declines, whereas media, PSU banks, and pharma stocks saw gains.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 1,281.68 points or 1.55% to 81,148.22. The Nifty 50 index tanked 346.35 points or 1.39% to 24,578.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.99%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,562 shares rose and 1,400 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.04% to 18.20.

Economy:

India's retail inflation in April fell to 3.16% from 3.34% in March, showed official data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday. Effectively, headline inflation declined 18 basis points in April 2025 compared to March 2025. According to the government, it is the lowest year-on-year inflation since July 2019. The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of April 2025 is mainly attributed to the decline in inflation of vegetables, pulses & products, fruits, meat and fish, personal care and effects and cereals and products.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT fell 2.42% to 37,354.60. The index gained 6.70% in the past trading session.

Infosys (down 3.72%), HCL Technologies (down 3.14%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.91%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.59%), Wipro (down 2.11%), Persistent Systems (down 1.86%), Mphasis (down 1.8%), Coforge (down 0.57%), and LTIMindtree (down 0.38%) declined.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (up 0.01%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aarti Surfactants hit an upper circuit of 10% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 109.03% to Rs 9.72 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4.65 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 27.43% year on year to Rs 202.05 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Tata Steel 1.42%. The company reported a 116.54% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,200.88 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 554.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 4.20% YoY to Rs 56,218.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Patel Engineering declined 5% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 73.41% to Rs 32.80 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 123.37 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,611.9 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a growth of 20% YoY compared to Rs 1,343.2 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Advait Energy Transitions jumped 3.76% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 78.14% to Rs 12.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.23 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed 255.91% year on year to Rs 194.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Chalet Hotels rose 0.92%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 50.2% to Rs 123.85 crore on a 24.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 521.97 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 4.58% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 66.8% to Rs 31.96 crore on a 50.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 411.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Dynamic Cables hit an upper circuit limit of 20% after the company's net profit rose 71.09% to Rs 23.56 crore on a 37.41% increase in net sales to Rs 331.17 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

CARE Ratings zoomed 13.06% after the ratings agency's consolidated net profit rallied 76.93% to Rs 42.60 crore on a 21.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 109.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 0.29%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 55.41% to Rs 101.80 crore on a 25.73% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 796.90 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Raymond slipped 0.81%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 40.17% to Rs 137.47 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 229.79 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income soared 94.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 601.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Global Markets:

European markets advanced on Tuesday as investors awaited earnings from Tata Motors, Nissan, Honda, Metro Bank, and Bayer. Key data releases include U.K. retail sales and Germanys ZEW economic sentiment survey.

The U.K. unemployment rate hit 4.5% in the January to March period, hitting the highest rate since August 2021. Vacancies dropped by 42,000 across February to April, falling for the 34th consecutive quarter.

Asian stocks ended higher, following a massive rally on Wall Street after the U.S. and China agreed to a trade deal, which includes a 90-day pause on new tariffs and a reduction in reciprocal tariffs by 115 percentage points.

In the U.S., major indices posted significant gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.81%, the S&P 500 advanced 3.26%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.35%, with technology stocks particularly those with exposure to China, such as Apple and Tesla leading the way.

The surge in investor confidence followed a joint announcement on Monday that the U.S. and China had agreed to mutually reduce tariffs on each others goods for an initial 90-day period. Under the agreement, the U.S. will reduce its tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China will lower its retaliatory tariffs from 125% to 10%. China also committed to easing certain non-tariff measures, including restrictions on rare earth exports.

The agreement was the result of intensive negotiations held over the weekend in Geneva, where both sides reported "substantial progress." A joint statement emphasized the importance of developing "a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship."

This development marks a significant de-escalation in the prolonged trade conflict that began with the imposition of sweeping tariffs by the United States. The trade tensions had previously disrupted global supply chains, heightened market volatility, and raised concerns over a potential global recession.

However, despite the positive momentum, investor focus is now shifting toward upcoming U.S. inflation data, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due later Tuesday.

