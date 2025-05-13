KFin Tech drops after block deals

KFin Technologies dropped 6.26% to Rs 1047.70 after a major block deal early today, 13 May 2025.

The media reports suggest that General Atlantic Singapore was looking to offload up to a 6.9% stake, valued at approximately Rs 1210 crore, in the brokerage and investor services firm via block deals at floor price of Rs 1,025 per share. Proposed sale involve about 1.18 crore shares of the company.

The shares were reportedly offered at a floor price of Rs 1,025, reflecting a 8.3% discount to KFin Technologies' previous closing price of Rs 1117.65.

As on March 2025, General Atlantic Singapore Fund held a 31.98% stake in KFin Technologies.

The counter witnessed a surge in trading activity today, with volumes on the BSE soaring to 12.34 lakh shares significantly higher than the one-quarter average of 1.09 lakh shares. On the NSE, volumes spiked to 2.57 crore shares, exceeding the quarterly average of 17.51 lakh shares.

KFin Technologies is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Canada.

KFin Technologies' consolidated net profit jumped 14.21% to Rs 85.05 crore while revenue from operations increased 23.81% to Rs 282.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News