Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 1044.55 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 1.83% to Rs 103.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 1044.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1115.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.29% to Rs 382.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 3963.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3643.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1044.551115.413963.283643.7314.0813.0714.2713.35142.36146.59549.54470.07127.47138.96495.90441.91103.26105.18382.26331.56

