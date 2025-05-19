Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 177.24 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality rose 0.56% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 177.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.89% to Rs 60.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 653.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 554.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

177.24148.98653.96554.4114.9314.8914.1316.2329.0429.76100.58101.0322.5724.2479.4682.3218.0717.9760.1062.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News