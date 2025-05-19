Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 177.24 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality rose 0.56% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 177.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.89% to Rs 60.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 653.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 554.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales177.24148.98 19 653.96554.41 18 OPM %14.9314.89 -14.1316.23 - PBDT29.0429.76 -2 100.58101.03 0 PBT22.5724.24 -7 79.4682.32 -3 NP18.0717.97 1 60.1062.53 -4

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

