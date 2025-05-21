Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Dixon Technologies (India), BEL and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,817.30, a premium of 3.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,813.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 129.55 points or 0.52% to 24,813.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 0.93% to 17.55.

Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

