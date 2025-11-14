Nifty November futures trade at premium

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Voltas were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,971.60, a premium of 61.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,910.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 30.90 points or 0.12% to 25,910.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.84% to 11.94.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Voltas were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

