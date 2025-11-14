Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 436.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 196.33 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 436.32% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 196.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.196.33182.3616.995.7037.2111.7428.535.5022.154.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News